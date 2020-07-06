All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:55 PM

914 Mercury Drive NW

914 Mercury Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

914 Mercury Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Carroll Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Mercury Drive NW have any available units?
914 Mercury Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Mercury Drive NW have?
Some of 914 Mercury Drive NW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Mercury Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
914 Mercury Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Mercury Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 914 Mercury Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 914 Mercury Drive NW offer parking?
No, 914 Mercury Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 914 Mercury Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Mercury Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Mercury Drive NW have a pool?
No, 914 Mercury Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 914 Mercury Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 914 Mercury Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Mercury Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Mercury Drive NW has units with dishwashers.

