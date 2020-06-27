Rent Calculator
914 Coleman St SW
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM
1 of 4
914 Coleman St SW
914 Coleman Street Southwest
No Longer Available
Location
914 Coleman Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pittsburg Property - Property Id: 145682
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145682p
Property Id 145682
(RLNE5082288)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 914 Coleman St SW have any available units?
914 Coleman St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 914 Coleman St SW have?
Some of 914 Coleman St SW's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 914 Coleman St SW currently offering any rent specials?
914 Coleman St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Coleman St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Coleman St SW is pet friendly.
Does 914 Coleman St SW offer parking?
No, 914 Coleman St SW does not offer parking.
Does 914 Coleman St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Coleman St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Coleman St SW have a pool?
No, 914 Coleman St SW does not have a pool.
Does 914 Coleman St SW have accessible units?
No, 914 Coleman St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Coleman St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Coleman St SW has units with dishwashers.
