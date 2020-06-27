All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
913 Cherokee Avenue SE
913 Cherokee Avenue SE

913 Cherokee Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

913 Cherokee Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful craftsman bungalow steps from Grant Park!Third bedroom perfect for office/nursery. Great layout w/original hardwoods, spacious rooms & large windows for amazing natural light. True master suite w/a large bathroom & walk-in closet. Kitchen w/updated SS appliances. Rocking chair front porch & rear deck w/private, level backyard. Steps to Beltline, Eventide Brewery, The Beacon, Zoo, farmer's mkt and restaurants. Zoned Parkside/Tier 1 for ANCS. Historic charm w/modern functionality. Offering all of the best that Grant Park has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Cherokee Avenue SE have any available units?
913 Cherokee Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 Cherokee Avenue SE have?
Some of 913 Cherokee Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Cherokee Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
913 Cherokee Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Cherokee Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 913 Cherokee Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 913 Cherokee Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 913 Cherokee Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 913 Cherokee Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Cherokee Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Cherokee Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 913 Cherokee Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 913 Cherokee Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 913 Cherokee Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Cherokee Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Cherokee Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
