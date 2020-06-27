913 Cherokee Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful craftsman bungalow steps from Grant Park!Third bedroom perfect for office/nursery. Great layout w/original hardwoods, spacious rooms & large windows for amazing natural light. True master suite w/a large bathroom & walk-in closet. Kitchen w/updated SS appliances. Rocking chair front porch & rear deck w/private, level backyard. Steps to Beltline, Eventide Brewery, The Beacon, Zoo, farmer's mkt and restaurants. Zoned Parkside/Tier 1 for ANCS. Historic charm w/modern functionality. Offering all of the best that Grant Park has to offer!