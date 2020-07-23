906 Courtenay Drive NE

Amenities
Charming bungalow in Morningside. Living room with decorative fireplace, music room/den/office with fan/light, separate dining room. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet plus additional closet, master bath with wainscoting and a specialty tiled shower. Kitchen w/mexican tile floor, white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast area with french doors to a spacious deck with a stack stone wall surround. Laundry closet in kitchen. 9' ceilings Insulated windows, covered rocking chair front porch, walking distance to restaurants & shops.