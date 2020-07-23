All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:40 PM

906 Courtenay Drive NE

906 Courtenay Drive Northeast · (404) 254-4100
Location

906 Courtenay Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming bungalow in Morningside. Living room with decorative fireplace, music room/den/office with fan/light, separate dining room. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet plus additional closet, master bath with wainscoting and a specialty tiled shower. Kitchen w/mexican tile floor, white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast area with french doors to a spacious deck with a stack stone wall surround. Laundry closet in kitchen. 9' ceilings Insulated windows, covered rocking chair front porch, walking distance to restaurants & shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Courtenay Drive NE have any available units?
906 Courtenay Drive NE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Courtenay Drive NE have?
Some of 906 Courtenay Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Courtenay Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
906 Courtenay Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Courtenay Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 906 Courtenay Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 906 Courtenay Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 906 Courtenay Drive NE offers parking.
Does 906 Courtenay Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Courtenay Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Courtenay Drive NE have a pool?
No, 906 Courtenay Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 906 Courtenay Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 906 Courtenay Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Courtenay Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Courtenay Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
