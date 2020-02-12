All apartments in Atlanta
903 Proctor Ranch Dr

903 Proctor Ranch Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

903 Proctor Ranch Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Brookview Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in a quiet neighborhood, close to parks and trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Proctor Ranch Dr have any available units?
903 Proctor Ranch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Proctor Ranch Dr have?
Some of 903 Proctor Ranch Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Proctor Ranch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
903 Proctor Ranch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Proctor Ranch Dr pet-friendly?
No, 903 Proctor Ranch Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 903 Proctor Ranch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 903 Proctor Ranch Dr offers parking.
Does 903 Proctor Ranch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 Proctor Ranch Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Proctor Ranch Dr have a pool?
No, 903 Proctor Ranch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 903 Proctor Ranch Dr have accessible units?
No, 903 Proctor Ranch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Proctor Ranch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Proctor Ranch Dr has units with dishwashers.
