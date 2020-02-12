Rent Calculator
903 Proctor Ranch Dr
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
903 Proctor Ranch Dr
903 Proctor Ranch Dr NW
·
No Longer Available
Location
903 Proctor Ranch Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Brookview Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in a quiet neighborhood, close to parks and trails.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 903 Proctor Ranch Dr have any available units?
903 Proctor Ranch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 903 Proctor Ranch Dr have?
Some of 903 Proctor Ranch Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 903 Proctor Ranch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
903 Proctor Ranch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Proctor Ranch Dr pet-friendly?
No, 903 Proctor Ranch Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 903 Proctor Ranch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 903 Proctor Ranch Dr offers parking.
Does 903 Proctor Ranch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 Proctor Ranch Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Proctor Ranch Dr have a pool?
No, 903 Proctor Ranch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 903 Proctor Ranch Dr have accessible units?
No, 903 Proctor Ranch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Proctor Ranch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Proctor Ranch Dr has units with dishwashers.
