Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

903 Myrtle St 6

903 Myrtle St NE · No Longer Available
Location

903 Myrtle St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
midtown charming - Property Id: 264315

charming ground floor with windows and light. lots of built ins including drawers in closets. dedicated wd. central air. living room kitchen combo with french doors into the bedroom www.apartmentsatl.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264315
Property Id 264315

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5710959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Myrtle St 6 have any available units?
903 Myrtle St 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Myrtle St 6 have?
Some of 903 Myrtle St 6's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Myrtle St 6 currently offering any rent specials?
903 Myrtle St 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Myrtle St 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Myrtle St 6 is pet friendly.
Does 903 Myrtle St 6 offer parking?
No, 903 Myrtle St 6 does not offer parking.
Does 903 Myrtle St 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 Myrtle St 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Myrtle St 6 have a pool?
No, 903 Myrtle St 6 does not have a pool.
Does 903 Myrtle St 6 have accessible units?
No, 903 Myrtle St 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Myrtle St 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Myrtle St 6 has units with dishwashers.
