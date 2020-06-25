90 Maddox Drive

Amenities

Live in Atlanta's premier Intown neighborhood, Ansley Park! Spacious 1 bedroom w/ charm galore! Hardwoods throughout, high ceilings, crown moldings. Liv rm w/ functional gas fireplace, separate dining area, sunroom/office & updated kitchen and bath. Stackable laundry in unit. 1 off street parking space. Fabulous location directly next to neighborhood park with tennis court. Short distance to Piedmont Park, Beltline, Botanical Gardens, P-tree St, 75/85, 400. H2O included. Credit check & references required. Pets considered on case by case basis. Owner/Agent.