898 North Highland Ave. - C

A unique find in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Atlanta, Virginia Highlands. This condo features well thought out details. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, bamboo hardwoods, solar powered water heater, low flow toilets/showers. Each unit has individual features incorporating elements from the original home while providing amenities of today. One Off street parking space is available plus walk to all the great restaurants and shops the neighborhood has to offer.- no pets please