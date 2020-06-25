Rent Calculator
Atlanta, GA
897 Argonne Avenue NE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
897 Argonne Avenue NE
897 Argonne Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
897 Argonne Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Near the corner of Argonne and 8th...two blocks from Piedmont Park
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 897 Argonne Avenue NE have any available units?
897 Argonne Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 897 Argonne Avenue NE have?
Some of 897 Argonne Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 897 Argonne Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
897 Argonne Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 897 Argonne Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 897 Argonne Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 897 Argonne Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 897 Argonne Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 897 Argonne Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 897 Argonne Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 897 Argonne Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 897 Argonne Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 897 Argonne Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 897 Argonne Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 897 Argonne Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 897 Argonne Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus