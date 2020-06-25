Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
895 Drewry Street, Apt. B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
895 Drewry Street, Apt. B
895 Drewry Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
895 Drewry Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 unit multi-family home
3 unit multi-family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 895 Drewry Street, Apt. B have any available units?
895 Drewry Street, Apt. B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 895 Drewry Street, Apt. B currently offering any rent specials?
895 Drewry Street, Apt. B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 895 Drewry Street, Apt. B pet-friendly?
No, 895 Drewry Street, Apt. B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 895 Drewry Street, Apt. B offer parking?
No, 895 Drewry Street, Apt. B does not offer parking.
Does 895 Drewry Street, Apt. B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 895 Drewry Street, Apt. B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 895 Drewry Street, Apt. B have a pool?
No, 895 Drewry Street, Apt. B does not have a pool.
Does 895 Drewry Street, Apt. B have accessible units?
No, 895 Drewry Street, Apt. B does not have accessible units.
Does 895 Drewry Street, Apt. B have units with dishwashers?
No, 895 Drewry Street, Apt. B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 895 Drewry Street, Apt. B have units with air conditioning?
No, 895 Drewry Street, Apt. B does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
