894 West Road NE

Amenities
Luxury brick townhome-PRIME location! Open floor plan w/ fenced backyard. Finished terrace w/ bedroom, closet, bath & direct access to covered patio. Gourmet kitchen- features SS Appliances, granite countertop, & more! Deck off from main! 2 master suites upstairs w/ trey ceilings, walk-in closets & spacious bathrooms. Upgrades include wall mounted entertainment system W/ built-in surround sound, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, beautiful moldings, built-in art nook, push button keypads for front door/garage door, water filtration system & more. Gated Complex.