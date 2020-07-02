All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 11 2019 at 5:22 AM

894 West Road NE

894 West Road · No Longer Available
Location

894 West Road, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury brick townhome-PRIME location! Open floor plan w/ fenced backyard. Finished terrace w/ bedroom, closet, bath & direct access to covered patio. Gourmet kitchen- features SS Appliances, granite countertop, & more! Deck off from main! 2 master suites upstairs w/ trey ceilings, walk-in closets & spacious bathrooms. Upgrades include wall mounted entertainment system W/ built-in surround sound, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, beautiful moldings, built-in art nook, push button keypads for front door/garage door, water filtration system & more. Gated Complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 894 West Road NE have any available units?
894 West Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 894 West Road NE have?
Some of 894 West Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 894 West Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
894 West Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 894 West Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 894 West Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 894 West Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 894 West Road NE offers parking.
Does 894 West Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 894 West Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 894 West Road NE have a pool?
No, 894 West Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 894 West Road NE have accessible units?
No, 894 West Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 894 West Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 894 West Road NE has units with dishwashers.

