890 West Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous Townhome in Gated Community Convenient to I-85, 400, and Lenox Mall - Spacious luxury townhome in gated community near Lenox Mall. This home is stunning on the inside and full of upgrades! Stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Master bedroom with trey ceilings, whirlpool spa tub, and separate shower. Downstairs bedroom is a true bedroom with its own full bathroom and exterior access to both the patio and back yard + the garage. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available now! Click here to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/8bef0940b7



(RLNE2138692)