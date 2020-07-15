All apartments in Atlanta
890 West Road
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

890 West Road

890 West Road · No Longer Available
Location

890 West Road, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Townhome in Gated Community Convenient to I-85, 400, and Lenox Mall - Spacious luxury townhome in gated community near Lenox Mall. This home is stunning on the inside and full of upgrades! Stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Master bedroom with trey ceilings, whirlpool spa tub, and separate shower. Downstairs bedroom is a true bedroom with its own full bathroom and exterior access to both the patio and back yard + the garage. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available now! Click here to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/8bef0940b7

(RLNE2138692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 West Road have any available units?
890 West Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 890 West Road have?
Some of 890 West Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 890 West Road currently offering any rent specials?
890 West Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 West Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 890 West Road is pet friendly.
Does 890 West Road offer parking?
Yes, 890 West Road offers parking.
Does 890 West Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 890 West Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 West Road have a pool?
Yes, 890 West Road has a pool.
Does 890 West Road have accessible units?
No, 890 West Road does not have accessible units.
Does 890 West Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 890 West Road does not have units with dishwashers.
