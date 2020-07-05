All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

882 Stone Crest Road

882 Buford Highway NE · No Longer Available
Location

882 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This Exquisite Townhome is brand new & available now for lease! Located in desirable Buckhead, the home offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors on the main, a huge family room, gourmet kitchen with center island, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry & door to back deck & yard. 3 spacious beds & 2 full baths on the 2nd level, including master suite with walk-in closet & bath with dual vanity & large shower. Amazing Loft Space with powder room on the 3rd level & 2 rooftop Patios! 4th bedroom with full bath on terrace level is perfect for guests!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 882 Stone Crest Road have any available units?
882 Stone Crest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 882 Stone Crest Road have?
Some of 882 Stone Crest Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 882 Stone Crest Road currently offering any rent specials?
882 Stone Crest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 882 Stone Crest Road pet-friendly?
No, 882 Stone Crest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 882 Stone Crest Road offer parking?
Yes, 882 Stone Crest Road offers parking.
Does 882 Stone Crest Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 882 Stone Crest Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 882 Stone Crest Road have a pool?
Yes, 882 Stone Crest Road has a pool.
Does 882 Stone Crest Road have accessible units?
No, 882 Stone Crest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 882 Stone Crest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 882 Stone Crest Road has units with dishwashers.

