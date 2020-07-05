882 Stone Crest Road

Amenities

This Exquisite Townhome is brand new & available now for lease! Located in desirable Buckhead, the home offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors on the main, a huge family room, gourmet kitchen with center island, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry & door to back deck & yard. 3 spacious beds & 2 full baths on the 2nd level, including master suite with walk-in closet & bath with dual vanity & large shower. Amazing Loft Space with powder room on the 3rd level & 2 rooftop Patios! 4th bedroom with full bath on terrace level is perfect for guests!