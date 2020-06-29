878 Oglethorpe Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOME FOR RENT. PROPERTY OFFERS NEW APPLIANCES, DINNING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP. PRIVATE PARKING. WE ARE NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS AT THIS TIME