Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:44 AM

878 Oglethorpe Ave

878 Oglethorpe Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

878 Oglethorpe Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOME FOR RENT. PROPERTY OFFERS NEW APPLIANCES, DINNING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP. PRIVATE PARKING. WE ARE NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS AT THIS TIME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 878 Oglethorpe Ave have any available units?
878 Oglethorpe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 878 Oglethorpe Ave have?
Some of 878 Oglethorpe Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 878 Oglethorpe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
878 Oglethorpe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 878 Oglethorpe Ave pet-friendly?
No, 878 Oglethorpe Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 878 Oglethorpe Ave offer parking?
Yes, 878 Oglethorpe Ave offers parking.
Does 878 Oglethorpe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 878 Oglethorpe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 878 Oglethorpe Ave have a pool?
No, 878 Oglethorpe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 878 Oglethorpe Ave have accessible units?
No, 878 Oglethorpe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 878 Oglethorpe Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 878 Oglethorpe Ave has units with dishwashers.

