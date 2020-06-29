All apartments in Atlanta
876 Hutchens Road SE

876 Hutchens Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

876 Hutchens Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
South River Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 876 Hutchens Road SE have any available units?
876 Hutchens Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 876 Hutchens Road SE have?
Some of 876 Hutchens Road SE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 876 Hutchens Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
876 Hutchens Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 876 Hutchens Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 876 Hutchens Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 876 Hutchens Road SE offer parking?
No, 876 Hutchens Road SE does not offer parking.
Does 876 Hutchens Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 876 Hutchens Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 876 Hutchens Road SE have a pool?
No, 876 Hutchens Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 876 Hutchens Road SE have accessible units?
No, 876 Hutchens Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 876 Hutchens Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 876 Hutchens Road SE has units with dishwashers.
