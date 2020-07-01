Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 873 Midway Street Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
873 Midway Street Southeast
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:49 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
873 Midway Street Southeast
873 Midway Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
873 Midway Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Leila Valley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 873 Midway Street Southeast have any available units?
873 Midway Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 873 Midway Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
873 Midway Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 Midway Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 873 Midway Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 873 Midway Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 873 Midway Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 873 Midway Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 873 Midway Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 Midway Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 873 Midway Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 873 Midway Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 873 Midway Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 873 Midway Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 873 Midway Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 873 Midway Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 873 Midway Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Overlook Ridge
100 Peyton Pl SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus