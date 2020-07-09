872 Briarcliff Road NE

Amenities

Location + Charm! This 2nd Floor condo offers original vintage details like parquet hardwoods and high ceilings, with modern conveniences including in-unit laundry and large storage locker. Additional storage in dining area and laundry closet. Just minutes to Emory, Ponce City Market, the BeltLine, Piedmont Park and Atlanta's hottest restaurants and shops, in the sought-after Virginia Highlands neighborhood. Huge covered balcony is perfect for relaxing on the warm Summer nights to come! Ask agent about option to rent furnished!