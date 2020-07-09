All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

872 Briarcliff Road NE

872 Briarcliff Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

872 Briarcliff Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Location + Charm! This 2nd Floor condo offers original vintage details like parquet hardwoods and high ceilings, with modern conveniences including in-unit laundry and large storage locker. Additional storage in dining area and laundry closet. Just minutes to Emory, Ponce City Market, the BeltLine, Piedmont Park and Atlanta's hottest restaurants and shops, in the sought-after Virginia Highlands neighborhood. Huge covered balcony is perfect for relaxing on the warm Summer nights to come! Ask agent about option to rent furnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 872 Briarcliff Road NE have any available units?
872 Briarcliff Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 872 Briarcliff Road NE have?
Some of 872 Briarcliff Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 872 Briarcliff Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
872 Briarcliff Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 872 Briarcliff Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 872 Briarcliff Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 872 Briarcliff Road NE offer parking?
No, 872 Briarcliff Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 872 Briarcliff Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 872 Briarcliff Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 872 Briarcliff Road NE have a pool?
No, 872 Briarcliff Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 872 Briarcliff Road NE have accessible units?
No, 872 Briarcliff Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 872 Briarcliff Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 872 Briarcliff Road NE has units with dishwashers.

