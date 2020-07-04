Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
871 Lee Andrews
Last updated May 17 2020 at 11:14 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
871 Lee Andrews
871 Lee Andrews Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
871 Lee Andrews Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Norwood Manor
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Two story home, recently renovated in Atlanta, carpet throughout. Includes stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. It won't last long! Welcome Home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 871 Lee Andrews have any available units?
871 Lee Andrews doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 871 Lee Andrews have?
Some of 871 Lee Andrews's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 871 Lee Andrews currently offering any rent specials?
871 Lee Andrews is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 Lee Andrews pet-friendly?
No, 871 Lee Andrews is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 871 Lee Andrews offer parking?
No, 871 Lee Andrews does not offer parking.
Does 871 Lee Andrews have units with washers and dryers?
No, 871 Lee Andrews does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 Lee Andrews have a pool?
No, 871 Lee Andrews does not have a pool.
Does 871 Lee Andrews have accessible units?
No, 871 Lee Andrews does not have accessible units.
Does 871 Lee Andrews have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 871 Lee Andrews has units with dishwashers.
