Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 868 Vedado Way Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
868 Vedado Way Northeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
868 Vedado Way Northeast
868 Vedado Way Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
868 Vedado Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 868 Vedado Way Northeast have any available units?
868 Vedado Way Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 868 Vedado Way Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
868 Vedado Way Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 868 Vedado Way Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 868 Vedado Way Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 868 Vedado Way Northeast offer parking?
No, 868 Vedado Way Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 868 Vedado Way Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 868 Vedado Way Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 868 Vedado Way Northeast have a pool?
No, 868 Vedado Way Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 868 Vedado Way Northeast have accessible units?
No, 868 Vedado Way Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 868 Vedado Way Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 868 Vedado Way Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 868 Vedado Way Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 868 Vedado Way Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1660 Peachtree
1660 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus