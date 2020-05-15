All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:34 AM

861 White St SW

861 White Street Southwest · (770) 609-4947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

861 White Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1849 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home! Huge home with 2000 plus SF! Vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, fenced in back yard, new appliances, granite counters, new central heating and air system, classic architecture and historic charm with modern updates, Great location near city of Atlanta. Call today!

Rental Requirements:

All Candidates must have all of the following:

2 years verifiable rental payment history in this price range.
Verifiable income of 3 times the rent.
No eviction cases and or landlord judgement.
No criminal history.
Credit of 600 or higher.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 White St SW have any available units?
861 White St SW has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 861 White St SW have?
Some of 861 White St SW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 White St SW currently offering any rent specials?
861 White St SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 White St SW pet-friendly?
No, 861 White St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 861 White St SW offer parking?
No, 861 White St SW does not offer parking.
Does 861 White St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 White St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 White St SW have a pool?
No, 861 White St SW does not have a pool.
Does 861 White St SW have accessible units?
No, 861 White St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 861 White St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 White St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
