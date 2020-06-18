All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:17 PM

858 Norwood Rd

858 Norwood Road Southeast · (404) 418-5108
Location

858 Norwood Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Norwood Manor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 858 Norwood Rd have any available units?
858 Norwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 858 Norwood Rd have?
Some of 858 Norwood Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 858 Norwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
858 Norwood Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 Norwood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 858 Norwood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 858 Norwood Rd offer parking?
No, 858 Norwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 858 Norwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 858 Norwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 Norwood Rd have a pool?
Yes, 858 Norwood Rd has a pool.
Does 858 Norwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 858 Norwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 858 Norwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 858 Norwood Rd has units with dishwashers.
