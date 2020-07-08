All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:16 AM

850 Mildred Place Northwest

850 Mildred Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

850 Mildred Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home located in Grant Park. Only mins away from Westside Park, Beltline, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Westside Shopping, Restaurants, and Bellwood Quarry, where Atlanta largest park is under construction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Mildred Place Northwest have any available units?
850 Mildred Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Mildred Place Northwest have?
Some of 850 Mildred Place Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Mildred Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
850 Mildred Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Mildred Place Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 850 Mildred Place Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 850 Mildred Place Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 850 Mildred Place Northwest offers parking.
Does 850 Mildred Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Mildred Place Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Mildred Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 850 Mildred Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 850 Mildred Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 850 Mildred Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Mildred Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 Mildred Place Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

