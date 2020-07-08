850 Mildred Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318 Grove Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home located in Grant Park. Only mins away from Westside Park, Beltline, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Westside Shopping, Restaurants, and Bellwood Quarry, where Atlanta largest park is under construction.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
