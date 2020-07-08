850 Mildred Place Northwest

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport

2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home located in Grant Park. Only mins away from Westside Park, Beltline, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Westside Shopping, Restaurants, and Bellwood Quarry, where Atlanta largest park is under construction.