Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

846 Briarcliff Rd NE

846 Briarcliff Road Northeast · (470) 264-7546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

846 Briarcliff Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit Apt 6 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
846 Briarcliff Road is situated between the communities of Virginia-Highland & Druid Hills. This charming, 6 unit building was built in 1930 and is within walking distance to the Virginia-Highlands Entertainment Districts and easy access to the Old Fourth Ward and Little Five Points. Unit 6 is a cute, 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with updated kitchen and bath, den and living room with fire place. Hardwood floors throughout as well as on-site parking. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! $75 sewer/water, $125 gas/electric
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedatlanta.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=3rImlj3p5h&env=production

Jarrod Cook, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
470-264-7546

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedatlanta.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 Briarcliff Rd NE have any available units?
846 Briarcliff Rd NE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 Briarcliff Rd NE have?
Some of 846 Briarcliff Rd NE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 Briarcliff Rd NE currently offering any rent specials?
846 Briarcliff Rd NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 Briarcliff Rd NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 846 Briarcliff Rd NE is pet friendly.
Does 846 Briarcliff Rd NE offer parking?
Yes, 846 Briarcliff Rd NE does offer parking.
Does 846 Briarcliff Rd NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 846 Briarcliff Rd NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 Briarcliff Rd NE have a pool?
No, 846 Briarcliff Rd NE does not have a pool.
Does 846 Briarcliff Rd NE have accessible units?
No, 846 Briarcliff Rd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 846 Briarcliff Rd NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 846 Briarcliff Rd NE does not have units with dishwashers.
