846 Briarcliff Rd NE

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

846 Briarcliff Road is situated between the communities of Virginia-Highland & Druid Hills. This charming, 6 unit building was built in 1930 and is within walking distance to the Virginia-Highlands Entertainment Districts and easy access to the Old Fourth Ward and Little Five Points. Unit 6 is a cute, 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with updated kitchen and bath, den and living room with fire place. Hardwood floors throughout as well as on-site parking. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! $75 sewer/water, $125 gas/electric

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedatlanta.com



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=3rImlj3p5h&env=production



Jarrod Cook, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

470-264-7546



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedatlanta.com