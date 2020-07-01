All apartments in Atlanta
844 Amber pl
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:51 AM

844 Amber pl

844 Amber Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

844 Amber Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Carroll Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Ranch home w/ family room & separate dining room or living room. New granite countertops! Master w/ full bathroom.Storage closet w/ washer dryer hookups. Kitchen appliances included! Great for work/college commute

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 Amber pl have any available units?
844 Amber pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 844 Amber pl currently offering any rent specials?
844 Amber pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 Amber pl pet-friendly?
No, 844 Amber pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 844 Amber pl offer parking?
No, 844 Amber pl does not offer parking.
Does 844 Amber pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 Amber pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 Amber pl have a pool?
No, 844 Amber pl does not have a pool.
Does 844 Amber pl have accessible units?
No, 844 Amber pl does not have accessible units.
Does 844 Amber pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 844 Amber pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 844 Amber pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 844 Amber pl does not have units with air conditioning.

