844 Amber Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331 Carroll Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Ranch home w/ family room & separate dining room or living room. New granite countertops! Master w/ full bathroom.Storage closet w/ washer dryer hookups. Kitchen appliances included! Great for work/college commute
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 844 Amber pl have any available units?
844 Amber pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 844 Amber pl currently offering any rent specials?
844 Amber pl is not currently offering any rent specials.