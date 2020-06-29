All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

841 Memorial Dr SE

841 Memorial Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

841 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom leasing in the East Atlanta area! - Property Id: 260508

Brand new two bedroom leasing in the East Atlanta area!

If this unit isn't what you're looking for, don't worry! I have access to every rental in the "Greater Atlanta" area. At The Charlesworth Group, we're a full service real estate/relocation company with over 20 years of experience in the Atlanta rental market. We're your experienced guide to finding the perfect rental and our service is 100% Free! I can cut through all the red tape to save you time and money while helping you make the most educated decision on the rental that's right for you!

For more information on this rental please contact Zach Moss, Licensed Real Estate Agent at The Charlesworth Group.

Cell: 404-263-3354 (preferred)

Office: 404-835-7352

***Pricing is based on availability, move date and a few other factors. Please keep in mind that pricing is subject to change hourly, daily, weekly and monthly. PRIVATE RENTALS MAY INCUR A FEE AND NEED A SIGNED AGREEMENT IN PLACE***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260508
Property Id 260508

(RLNE5702694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Memorial Dr SE have any available units?
841 Memorial Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 841 Memorial Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
841 Memorial Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Memorial Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 Memorial Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 841 Memorial Dr SE offer parking?
No, 841 Memorial Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 841 Memorial Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Memorial Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Memorial Dr SE have a pool?
No, 841 Memorial Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 841 Memorial Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 841 Memorial Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Memorial Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 Memorial Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Memorial Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 841 Memorial Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.

