All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 839 Oakland Dr Sw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
839 Oakland Dr Sw
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

839 Oakland Dr Sw

839 Oakland Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

839 Oakland Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Fantastic West End bungalow in Atlanta! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1115502

The home will be available on 11-29-2019. This Fantastic West End bungalow that has gone through a complete renovation. Refinished original hardwood floors. 2 bedrooms one bath on main, formal living and dining. Upstairs bonus/third bedroom w/half bath. Great for rental. Must see!

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 839 Oakland Dr Sw is currently being rented for $1250/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5251315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Oakland Dr Sw have any available units?
839 Oakland Dr Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 839 Oakland Dr Sw currently offering any rent specials?
839 Oakland Dr Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Oakland Dr Sw pet-friendly?
No, 839 Oakland Dr Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 839 Oakland Dr Sw offer parking?
No, 839 Oakland Dr Sw does not offer parking.
Does 839 Oakland Dr Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 Oakland Dr Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Oakland Dr Sw have a pool?
No, 839 Oakland Dr Sw does not have a pool.
Does 839 Oakland Dr Sw have accessible units?
No, 839 Oakland Dr Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Oakland Dr Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 Oakland Dr Sw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 839 Oakland Dr Sw have units with air conditioning?
No, 839 Oakland Dr Sw does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

935M
935 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus