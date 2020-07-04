Rent Calculator
830 NE Barnett St
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:54 AM
830 NE Barnett St
830 Barnett St NE
·
No Longer Available
Location
830 Barnett St NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Available for occupancy. Basement unit with exterior entry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 830 NE Barnett St have any available units?
830 NE Barnett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 830 NE Barnett St currently offering any rent specials?
830 NE Barnett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 NE Barnett St pet-friendly?
No, 830 NE Barnett St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 830 NE Barnett St offer parking?
No, 830 NE Barnett St does not offer parking.
Does 830 NE Barnett St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 NE Barnett St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 NE Barnett St have a pool?
No, 830 NE Barnett St does not have a pool.
Does 830 NE Barnett St have accessible units?
No, 830 NE Barnett St does not have accessible units.
Does 830 NE Barnett St have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 NE Barnett St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 830 NE Barnett St have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 NE Barnett St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
