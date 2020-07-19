All apartments in Atlanta
83 Bowen Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

83 Bowen Ave

83 Bowen Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

83 Bowen Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
South Atlanta

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Bowen Ave have any available units?
83 Bowen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 83 Bowen Ave have?
Some of 83 Bowen Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Bowen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
83 Bowen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Bowen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 83 Bowen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 83 Bowen Ave offer parking?
No, 83 Bowen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 83 Bowen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Bowen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Bowen Ave have a pool?
Yes, 83 Bowen Ave has a pool.
Does 83 Bowen Ave have accessible units?
No, 83 Bowen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Bowen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Bowen Ave has units with dishwashers.
