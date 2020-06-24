All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

828 Stone Ridge Lane

828 Buford Highway · No Longer Available
Location

828 Buford Highway, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STONEHILL AT LENOX- Gorgeous Buckhead Townhome w/ modern features & open floorplan. Gourmet kitchen overlooking dining & living room-features SS appliances, gas cook top range, built in oven & convection microwave, tons of storage, & oversized island. Naturally lit sunroom leads to private balcony. Spacious Master suite w/ ample closet space & frameless shower. "Open" lower level bdrm off of 2-car garage & private patio space. Enjoy sunsets on private Rooftop terrace w/ Midtown Skyline views! Easy access to I85, GA400, Midtown, Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza, dining & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Stone Ridge Lane have any available units?
828 Stone Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 Stone Ridge Lane have?
Some of 828 Stone Ridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Stone Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
828 Stone Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Stone Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 828 Stone Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 828 Stone Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 828 Stone Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 828 Stone Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 Stone Ridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Stone Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 828 Stone Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 828 Stone Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 828 Stone Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Stone Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 Stone Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

