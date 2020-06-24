828 Stone Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

STONEHILL AT LENOX- Gorgeous Buckhead Townhome w/ modern features & open floorplan. Gourmet kitchen overlooking dining & living room-features SS appliances, gas cook top range, built in oven & convection microwave, tons of storage, & oversized island. Naturally lit sunroom leads to private balcony. Spacious Master suite w/ ample closet space & frameless shower. "Open" lower level bdrm off of 2-car garage & private patio space. Enjoy sunsets on private Rooftop terrace w/ Midtown Skyline views! Easy access to I85, GA400, Midtown, Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza, dining & more!