Amazing town home available in the sought after Villages of Cascade gated community. 3 beds/2 and a half baths with an optional 4th bedroom. Home is available for immediate move in as well as SAME DAY APPROVAL. Don't miss out on this awesome place to call home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 824 SW Celeste Ln have any available units?
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
What amenities does 824 SW Celeste Ln have?
Some of 824 SW Celeste Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 SW Celeste Ln currently offering any rent specials?
824 SW Celeste Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.