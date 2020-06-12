All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
824 SW Celeste Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

824 SW Celeste Ln

824 Celeste Ln SW · No Longer Available
Atlanta
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

824 Celeste Ln SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Mays

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing town home available in the sought after Villages of Cascade gated community. 3 beds/2 and a half baths with an optional 4th bedroom. Home is available for immediate move in as well as SAME DAY APPROVAL. Don't miss out on this awesome place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 SW Celeste Ln have any available units?
824 SW Celeste Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 SW Celeste Ln have?
Some of 824 SW Celeste Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 SW Celeste Ln currently offering any rent specials?
824 SW Celeste Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 SW Celeste Ln pet-friendly?
No, 824 SW Celeste Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 824 SW Celeste Ln offer parking?
Yes, 824 SW Celeste Ln offers parking.
Does 824 SW Celeste Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 SW Celeste Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 SW Celeste Ln have a pool?
No, 824 SW Celeste Ln does not have a pool.
Does 824 SW Celeste Ln have accessible units?
No, 824 SW Celeste Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 824 SW Celeste Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 SW Celeste Ln has units with dishwashers.

