824 SW Celeste Ln

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing town home available in the sought after Villages of Cascade gated community. 3 beds/2 and a half baths with an optional 4th bedroom. Home is available for immediate move in as well as SAME DAY APPROVAL. Don't miss out on this awesome place to call home!