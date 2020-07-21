All apartments in Atlanta
824 Stone Ridge Lane

824 Stone Ridge Ln NE · No Longer Available
Location

824 Stone Ridge Ln NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Experience low-maintenance luxury from your gorgeous like-new, 3-level townhome w/private rooftop terrace w/hot tub perfect for entertaining. Perfect for relocation client or someone looking for interim city living. Unit features modern open floor plan, high ceilings, SS appliances, upgraded kitchen w/oversized island, office nook, entertainment deck, rich hardwoods thruout, and small fenced yard. The generous owner's suite features a private balcony, spa-like bath & built-in closets. Easy access to GA 400, I-85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Square & all of Buckhead shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Stone Ridge Lane have any available units?
824 Stone Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 Stone Ridge Lane have?
Some of 824 Stone Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Stone Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
824 Stone Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Stone Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 824 Stone Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 824 Stone Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 824 Stone Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 824 Stone Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Stone Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Stone Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 824 Stone Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 824 Stone Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 824 Stone Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Stone Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 Stone Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
