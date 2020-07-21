824 Stone Ridge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

Experience low-maintenance luxury from your gorgeous like-new, 3-level townhome w/private rooftop terrace w/hot tub perfect for entertaining. Perfect for relocation client or someone looking for interim city living. Unit features modern open floor plan, high ceilings, SS appliances, upgraded kitchen w/oversized island, office nook, entertainment deck, rich hardwoods thruout, and small fenced yard. The generous owner's suite features a private balcony, spa-like bath & built-in closets. Easy access to GA 400, I-85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Square & all of Buckhead shopping!