824 Greenwood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306 Virginia Highland
Amenities
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM 1 FULL BATH CONDO IN VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS HAS TO OFFER. INCLUDES WATER,SEWER,TRASH,PEST,GAS,POWER!!! PETS ALLOWED SOME RESTRICTIONS APPLY. BASEMENT STORAGE...SECURITY CAMERAS...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 824 GREENWOOD AVE NE have any available units?
824 GREENWOOD AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 824 GREENWOOD AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
824 GREENWOOD AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 GREENWOOD AVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 GREENWOOD AVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 824 GREENWOOD AVE NE offer parking?
No, 824 GREENWOOD AVE NE does not offer parking.
Does 824 GREENWOOD AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 GREENWOOD AVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 GREENWOOD AVE NE have a pool?
No, 824 GREENWOOD AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 824 GREENWOOD AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 824 GREENWOOD AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 824 GREENWOOD AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 GREENWOOD AVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 GREENWOOD AVE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 GREENWOOD AVE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)