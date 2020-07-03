All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

820 W.marietta St Unit: B4

820 West Marietta Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

820 West Marietta Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
English Avenue

Amenities

parking
gym
coffee bar
pool table
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
From $1760- 2400

Amenities:

Billiards Room
Club Lounge
Club quality fitness center
Earthcraft and Energy Star certified
Gated parking and street access

Mezzanine coffee bar and internet lounge
Rentable storage space
Skyline views
Two landscaped courtyards with bbqs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 W.marietta St Unit: B4 have any available units?
820 W.marietta St Unit: B4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 W.marietta St Unit: B4 have?
Some of 820 W.marietta St Unit: B4's amenities include parking, gym, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 W.marietta St Unit: B4 currently offering any rent specials?
820 W.marietta St Unit: B4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 W.marietta St Unit: B4 pet-friendly?
No, 820 W.marietta St Unit: B4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 820 W.marietta St Unit: B4 offer parking?
Yes, 820 W.marietta St Unit: B4 offers parking.
Does 820 W.marietta St Unit: B4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 W.marietta St Unit: B4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 W.marietta St Unit: B4 have a pool?
No, 820 W.marietta St Unit: B4 does not have a pool.
Does 820 W.marietta St Unit: B4 have accessible units?
No, 820 W.marietta St Unit: B4 does not have accessible units.
Does 820 W.marietta St Unit: B4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 W.marietta St Unit: B4 does not have units with dishwashers.

