Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

820 W.marietta St Unit: A1C

820 West Marietta Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

820 West Marietta Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
English Avenue

Amenities

parking
gym
coffee bar
pool table
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
Rent:$1370-$1900

Amenities:

Billiards Room
Club Lounge
Club quality fitness center
Earthcraft and Energy Star certified
Gated parking and street access

Mezzanine coffee bar and internet lounge
Rentable storage space
Skyline views
Two landscaped courtyards with bbqs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 W.marietta St Unit: A1C have any available units?
820 W.marietta St Unit: A1C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 W.marietta St Unit: A1C have?
Some of 820 W.marietta St Unit: A1C's amenities include parking, gym, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 W.marietta St Unit: A1C currently offering any rent specials?
820 W.marietta St Unit: A1C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 W.marietta St Unit: A1C pet-friendly?
No, 820 W.marietta St Unit: A1C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 820 W.marietta St Unit: A1C offer parking?
Yes, 820 W.marietta St Unit: A1C offers parking.
Does 820 W.marietta St Unit: A1C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 W.marietta St Unit: A1C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 W.marietta St Unit: A1C have a pool?
No, 820 W.marietta St Unit: A1C does not have a pool.
Does 820 W.marietta St Unit: A1C have accessible units?
No, 820 W.marietta St Unit: A1C does not have accessible units.
Does 820 W.marietta St Unit: A1C have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 W.marietta St Unit: A1C does not have units with dishwashers.

