Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
82 Haygood Avenue - B
Last updated April 25 2019 at 4:44 PM

82 Haygood Avenue - B

82 Haygood Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Atlanta
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

82 Haygood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Peoplestown

Amenities

w/d hookup
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 bedroom/1 bath duplex (by Turner Field) available 6/1/2016. Minutes from Downtown and Underground Atlanta and 7 minutes away from Zoo Atlanta! Totally electric and water included with rent. Unit has full carpet throughout. Sorry, no Washer/Dryer hookups available. ***Property Currently undergoing make-ready repairs***
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Haygood Avenue - B have any available units?
82 Haygood Avenue - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 82 Haygood Avenue - B currently offering any rent specials?
82 Haygood Avenue - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Haygood Avenue - B pet-friendly?
No, 82 Haygood Avenue - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 82 Haygood Avenue - B offer parking?
No, 82 Haygood Avenue - B does not offer parking.
Does 82 Haygood Avenue - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Haygood Avenue - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Haygood Avenue - B have a pool?
No, 82 Haygood Avenue - B does not have a pool.
Does 82 Haygood Avenue - B have accessible units?
No, 82 Haygood Avenue - B does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Haygood Avenue - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Haygood Avenue - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Haygood Avenue - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Haygood Avenue - B does not have units with air conditioning.
