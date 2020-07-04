All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:41 PM

817 Harwell Road Northwest

817 Harwell Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

817 Harwell Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Harwell Road Northwest have any available units?
817 Harwell Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 817 Harwell Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
817 Harwell Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Harwell Road Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Harwell Road Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 817 Harwell Road Northwest offer parking?
No, 817 Harwell Road Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 817 Harwell Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Harwell Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Harwell Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 817 Harwell Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 817 Harwell Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 817 Harwell Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Harwell Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Harwell Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 Harwell Road Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 Harwell Road Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

