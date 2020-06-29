All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 29 2020 at 4:20 AM

815 Magna Carta Drive NW

815 Magna Carta Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

815 Magna Carta Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Magna Carta Drive NW have any available units?
815 Magna Carta Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Magna Carta Drive NW have?
Some of 815 Magna Carta Drive NW's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Magna Carta Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
815 Magna Carta Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Magna Carta Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 815 Magna Carta Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 815 Magna Carta Drive NW offer parking?
No, 815 Magna Carta Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 815 Magna Carta Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Magna Carta Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Magna Carta Drive NW have a pool?
No, 815 Magna Carta Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 815 Magna Carta Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 815 Magna Carta Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Magna Carta Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Magna Carta Drive NW has units with dishwashers.

