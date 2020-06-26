All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

811 Greenwood Avenue NE

811 Greenwood Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

811 Greenwood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Traditional brick bungalow on corner lot with 1 car detached small garage facing Bonaventure Ave. Front sun room with slate floor, living room with decorative fireplace and french doors leading to formal dining room. Renovated kitchen with stained wood cabinets, granite tops, breakfast bar and breakfast area, gas cooking, built-in microwave, and door to back yard. Oak staircase leads to huge finished upstairs with vaulted ceiling, skylight, hardwood floors, and additional storage room. Detailed trim, hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, washer/dryer closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Greenwood Avenue NE have any available units?
811 Greenwood Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Greenwood Avenue NE have?
Some of 811 Greenwood Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Greenwood Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
811 Greenwood Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Greenwood Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 811 Greenwood Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 811 Greenwood Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 811 Greenwood Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 811 Greenwood Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 Greenwood Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Greenwood Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 811 Greenwood Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 811 Greenwood Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 811 Greenwood Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Greenwood Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Greenwood Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
