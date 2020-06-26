811 Greenwood Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Traditional brick bungalow on corner lot with 1 car detached small garage facing Bonaventure Ave. Front sun room with slate floor, living room with decorative fireplace and french doors leading to formal dining room. Renovated kitchen with stained wood cabinets, granite tops, breakfast bar and breakfast area, gas cooking, built-in microwave, and door to back yard. Oak staircase leads to huge finished upstairs with vaulted ceiling, skylight, hardwood floors, and additional storage room. Detailed trim, hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, washer/dryer closet.