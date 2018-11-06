All apartments in Atlanta
809 Dill Avenue Southwest
809 Dill Avenue Southwest

809 Dill Ave Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

809 Dill Ave Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
This captivating new construction 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Bright Open floor plan, hardwood floors, 9 feet ceilings, custom shiplap wainscoting. Living room w/decorative fireplace. Kitchen w/solid surface counter-tops, farmhouse sink, pantry, stainless steel appliances. Master Bath features separate tile shower w/glass doors ,Jack and Jill bathroom, huge walk in closet. Plush carpet in secondary bedrooms. A oversized covered front porch, rear back deck with great outdoor living!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Dill Avenue Southwest have any available units?
809 Dill Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Dill Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 809 Dill Avenue Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Dill Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
809 Dill Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Dill Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 809 Dill Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 809 Dill Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 809 Dill Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 809 Dill Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Dill Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Dill Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 809 Dill Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 809 Dill Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 809 Dill Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Dill Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Dill Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

