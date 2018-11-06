809 Dill Avenue Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

This captivating new construction 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Bright Open floor plan, hardwood floors, 9 feet ceilings, custom shiplap wainscoting. Living room w/decorative fireplace. Kitchen w/solid surface counter-tops, farmhouse sink, pantry, stainless steel appliances. Master Bath features separate tile shower w/glass doors ,Jack and Jill bathroom, huge walk in closet. Plush carpet in secondary bedrooms. A oversized covered front porch, rear back deck with great outdoor living!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.