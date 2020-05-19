806 Virginia Park Circle NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

3 BR, 3.5 BA townhouse in Virginia Highlands in Springdale Park elementary district. High end finishes include hardwood floors throughout, 10 Ceilings and extensive trim. Stunning kitchen with granite countertops, ss appliances, gas range and butler's pantry/wine fridge opens to great room w/ built-ins, fireplace&coffered ceiling, partial covered deck. Master bed features his/her closets, double vanity, oversized soaking tub&separate dual head shower. 2 car garage, guest parking for visitors, walk to parks, shopping and dining. Good credit is required.