All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 806 Virginia Park Circle NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
806 Virginia Park Circle NE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

806 Virginia Park Circle NE

806 Virginia Park Cir NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

806 Virginia Park Cir NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Druid Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
3 BR, 3.5 BA townhouse in Virginia Highlands in Springdale Park elementary district. High end finishes include hardwood floors throughout, 10 Ceilings and extensive trim. Stunning kitchen with granite countertops, ss appliances, gas range and butler's pantry/wine fridge opens to great room w/ built-ins, fireplace&coffered ceiling, partial covered deck. Master bed features his/her closets, double vanity, oversized soaking tub&separate dual head shower. 2 car garage, guest parking for visitors, walk to parks, shopping and dining. Good credit is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Virginia Park Circle NE have any available units?
806 Virginia Park Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 Virginia Park Circle NE have?
Some of 806 Virginia Park Circle NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Virginia Park Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
806 Virginia Park Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Virginia Park Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 806 Virginia Park Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 806 Virginia Park Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 806 Virginia Park Circle NE offers parking.
Does 806 Virginia Park Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Virginia Park Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Virginia Park Circle NE have a pool?
No, 806 Virginia Park Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 806 Virginia Park Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 806 Virginia Park Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Virginia Park Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Virginia Park Circle NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Walton Westside
790 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus