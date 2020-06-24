805 Highland Terrace NE

Amenities
Enjoy living in the heart of Virginia Highlands!! Walk to restaurants, Piedmont Park, Beltline and more. This pet friendly 2 Bedroom 1 Bath charming bungalow has an open floor plan, spacious deck overlooking the fenced backyard and a screened side porch. The kitchen was recently renovated w/granite counter-tops & SS appliances. The basement is equipped with a new washer/dryer, has tons of storage space and walks out to the yard. The home sits on one of the best streets in Virginia Highlands, a must see!