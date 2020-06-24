805 Highland Terrace NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy living in the heart of Virginia Highlands!! Walk to restaurants, Piedmont Park, Beltline and more. This pet friendly 2 Bedroom 1 Bath charming bungalow has an open floor plan, spacious deck overlooking the fenced backyard and a screened side porch. The kitchen was recently renovated w/granite counter-tops & SS appliances. The basement is equipped with a new washer/dryer, has tons of storage space and walks out to the yard. The home sits on one of the best streets in Virginia Highlands, a must see!