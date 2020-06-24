All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 17 2019 at 5:43 PM

805 Highland Terrace NE

805 Highland Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

805 Highland Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy living in the heart of Virginia Highlands!! Walk to restaurants, Piedmont Park, Beltline and more. This pet friendly 2 Bedroom 1 Bath charming bungalow has an open floor plan, spacious deck overlooking the fenced backyard and a screened side porch. The kitchen was recently renovated w/granite counter-tops & SS appliances. The basement is equipped with a new washer/dryer, has tons of storage space and walks out to the yard. The home sits on one of the best streets in Virginia Highlands, a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Highland Terrace NE have any available units?
805 Highland Terrace NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Highland Terrace NE have?
Some of 805 Highland Terrace NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Highland Terrace NE currently offering any rent specials?
805 Highland Terrace NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Highland Terrace NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Highland Terrace NE is pet friendly.
Does 805 Highland Terrace NE offer parking?
No, 805 Highland Terrace NE does not offer parking.
Does 805 Highland Terrace NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 Highland Terrace NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Highland Terrace NE have a pool?
No, 805 Highland Terrace NE does not have a pool.
Does 805 Highland Terrace NE have accessible units?
No, 805 Highland Terrace NE does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Highland Terrace NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Highland Terrace NE has units with dishwashers.
