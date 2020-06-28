All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
801 Vedado Way
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM

801 Vedado Way

801 Vedado Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

801 Vedado Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning Renovated 1920's Craftsman Bungalow in Midtown. 3BR/2.5BA + Bonus/office room. Period details w/ cased doorways & extensive molding & walls of windows flooding light throughout. Den w/ custom bookshelves. 2-story DR with coffered ceiling & skylight. Sep liv rm. Expansive cook's kitch w/ bkfst/keeping rm opens onto rear deck & gardens. Kitch has custom cabinetry, 5-burner gas cooktop island, wall oven, wall microwave & warming drawer. 2nd level master retreat w/ dual walk-in closets, flex room/office, master bath w/ dual vanity & shower. Antique heart of pine floors. Prof landscaped w/ front garden & rear stoned patio& deck. Steps to all things Midtown: Piedmont Park, Atlanta Beltline, Trader Joes, restaurants, Botanical Gardens. Agent is owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Vedado Way have any available units?
801 Vedado Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Vedado Way have?
Some of 801 Vedado Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Vedado Way currently offering any rent specials?
801 Vedado Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Vedado Way pet-friendly?
No, 801 Vedado Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 801 Vedado Way offer parking?
No, 801 Vedado Way does not offer parking.
Does 801 Vedado Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Vedado Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Vedado Way have a pool?
No, 801 Vedado Way does not have a pool.
Does 801 Vedado Way have accessible units?
No, 801 Vedado Way does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Vedado Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Vedado Way has units with dishwashers.
