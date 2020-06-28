801 Vedado Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunning Renovated 1920's Craftsman Bungalow in Midtown. 3BR/2.5BA + Bonus/office room. Period details w/ cased doorways & extensive molding & walls of windows flooding light throughout. Den w/ custom bookshelves. 2-story DR with coffered ceiling & skylight. Sep liv rm. Expansive cook's kitch w/ bkfst/keeping rm opens onto rear deck & gardens. Kitch has custom cabinetry, 5-burner gas cooktop island, wall oven, wall microwave & warming drawer. 2nd level master retreat w/ dual walk-in closets, flex room/office, master bath w/ dual vanity & shower. Antique heart of pine floors. Prof landscaped w/ front garden & rear stoned patio& deck. Steps to all things Midtown: Piedmont Park, Atlanta Beltline, Trader Joes, restaurants, Botanical Gardens. Agent is owner.