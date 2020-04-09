All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 801 Plainville Terrace Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
801 Plainville Terrace Southwest
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:49 AM

801 Plainville Terrace Southwest

801 Plainville Terrace Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

801 Plainville Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Plainville Terrace Southwest have any available units?
801 Plainville Terrace Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Plainville Terrace Southwest have?
Some of 801 Plainville Terrace Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Plainville Terrace Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
801 Plainville Terrace Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Plainville Terrace Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Plainville Terrace Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 801 Plainville Terrace Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 801 Plainville Terrace Southwest does offer parking.
Does 801 Plainville Terrace Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Plainville Terrace Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Plainville Terrace Southwest have a pool?
Yes, 801 Plainville Terrace Southwest has a pool.
Does 801 Plainville Terrace Southwest have accessible units?
No, 801 Plainville Terrace Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Plainville Terrace Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Plainville Terrace Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus