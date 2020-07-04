All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 800 Peachtree St Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
800 Peachtree St Ne
Last updated June 22 2019 at 7:06 AM

800 Peachtree St Ne

800 West Peachtree Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

800 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$1,500 - Large 1 Bed/ 1.0 Bath condo in the heart of in Midtown within walking distance of schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Peachtree St Ne have any available units?
800 Peachtree St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Peachtree St Ne have?
Some of 800 Peachtree St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Peachtree St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
800 Peachtree St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Peachtree St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Peachtree St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 800 Peachtree St Ne offer parking?
Yes, 800 Peachtree St Ne offers parking.
Does 800 Peachtree St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Peachtree St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Peachtree St Ne have a pool?
No, 800 Peachtree St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 800 Peachtree St Ne have accessible units?
No, 800 Peachtree St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Peachtree St Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Peachtree St Ne has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne
Atlanta, GA 30307
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus