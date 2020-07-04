Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 800 Peachtree St Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
800 Peachtree St Ne
Last updated June 22 2019 at 7:06 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
800 Peachtree St Ne
800 West Peachtree Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
800 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$1,500 - Large 1 Bed/ 1.0 Bath condo in the heart of in Midtown within walking distance of schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 800 Peachtree St Ne have any available units?
800 Peachtree St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 800 Peachtree St Ne have?
Some of 800 Peachtree St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 800 Peachtree St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
800 Peachtree St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Peachtree St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Peachtree St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 800 Peachtree St Ne offer parking?
Yes, 800 Peachtree St Ne offers parking.
Does 800 Peachtree St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Peachtree St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Peachtree St Ne have a pool?
No, 800 Peachtree St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 800 Peachtree St Ne have accessible units?
No, 800 Peachtree St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Peachtree St Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Peachtree St Ne has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne
Atlanta, GA 30307
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus