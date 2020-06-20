798 Saint Charles Avenue NE

Amenities

Beautiful fully furnished 1 bed 1 bath Condo located in one of the hottest spots in Altlanta, with a short walk to Ponce City Market, Beltline and Restaurants. *Utilities included; water, electric, internet* Short Term Lease preferred. Newly installed Beautiful hardwoods throughout. Located at the corner of St Charles Ave & Bonaventure, this Amazing Location is the spot where you'll find this charming Condo in the heart of Virginia Highland! Steps to restaurants, retail and entertainment. Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms with laundry - hardwood floors, Off-street parking space! Intimate community. *Due to COVID-19 place cannot be shown, ask agent for video. Move in date - available NOW