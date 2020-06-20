All apartments in Atlanta
798 Saint Charles Avenue NE
798 Saint Charles Avenue NE

798 St Charles Avenue Northeast · (404) 984-9794
Location

798 St Charles Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Beautiful fully furnished 1 bed 1 bath Condo located in one of the hottest spots in Altlanta, with a short walk to Ponce City Market, Beltline and Restaurants. *Utilities included; water, electric, internet* Short Term Lease preferred. Newly installed Beautiful hardwoods throughout. Located at the corner of St Charles Ave & Bonaventure, this Amazing Location is the spot where you'll find this charming Condo in the heart of Virginia Highland! Steps to restaurants, retail and entertainment. Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms with laundry - hardwood floors, Off-street parking space! Intimate community. *Due to COVID-19 place cannot be shown, ask agent for video. Move in date - available NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 798 Saint Charles Avenue NE have any available units?
798 Saint Charles Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 798 Saint Charles Avenue NE have?
Some of 798 Saint Charles Avenue NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 798 Saint Charles Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
798 Saint Charles Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 798 Saint Charles Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 798 Saint Charles Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 798 Saint Charles Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 798 Saint Charles Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 798 Saint Charles Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 798 Saint Charles Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 798 Saint Charles Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 798 Saint Charles Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 798 Saint Charles Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 798 Saint Charles Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 798 Saint Charles Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 798 Saint Charles Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
