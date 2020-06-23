All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE

794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
REMOVING RENTAL LISTING. COMING SOON FOR SALE @$350,000. AMAZING LOCATION w/private access to the Beltline, gated, secure parking with 1 assigned space. First floor loft with gated courtyard/patio area. Close to Ponce City Market, Piedmont Park, Inman Park and MORE!! Open living w/hardwoods throughout, HUGE closets, plenty of storage, new stainless steel appliances, Elfa shelving in closets and pantry, large bedroom with built-in desks/dresser, 2 flatscreen TVs, modern kitchen with quartz counter tops and plenty of room for entertaining. Bright, sunny, enjoyable unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE have any available units?
794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE have?
Some of 794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE currently offering any rent specials?
794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE pet-friendly?
No, 794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE offer parking?
Yes, 794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE offers parking.
Does 794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE have a pool?
No, 794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE does not have a pool.
Does 794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE have accessible units?
No, 794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE does not have accessible units.
Does 794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE has units with dishwashers.
