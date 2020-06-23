794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

REMOVING RENTAL LISTING. COMING SOON FOR SALE @$350,000. AMAZING LOCATION w/private access to the Beltline, gated, secure parking with 1 assigned space. First floor loft with gated courtyard/patio area. Close to Ponce City Market, Piedmont Park, Inman Park and MORE!! Open living w/hardwoods throughout, HUGE closets, plenty of storage, new stainless steel appliances, Elfa shelving in closets and pantry, large bedroom with built-in desks/dresser, 2 flatscreen TVs, modern kitchen with quartz counter tops and plenty of room for entertaining. Bright, sunny, enjoyable unit.