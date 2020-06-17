Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
794 Chestnut Pl Nw
1 of 5
794 Chestnut Pl Nw
794 Chestnut Place Northwest
·
No Longer Available
794 Chestnut Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Vine City
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful "CHESTNUT COTTAGE", 6 minutes from MBS, AUC, STATE FARM ARENA, GWCC, private block, separate entrances.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Does 794 Chestnut Pl Nw have any available units?
794 Chestnut Pl Nw doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 794 Chestnut Pl Nw currently offering any rent specials?
794 Chestnut Pl Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 794 Chestnut Pl Nw pet-friendly?
No, 794 Chestnut Pl Nw is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 794 Chestnut Pl Nw offer parking?
Yes, 794 Chestnut Pl Nw offers parking.
Does 794 Chestnut Pl Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 794 Chestnut Pl Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 794 Chestnut Pl Nw have a pool?
No, 794 Chestnut Pl Nw does not have a pool.
Does 794 Chestnut Pl Nw have accessible units?
No, 794 Chestnut Pl Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 794 Chestnut Pl Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 794 Chestnut Pl Nw has units with dishwashers.
Does 794 Chestnut Pl Nw have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 794 Chestnut Pl Nw has units with air conditioning.
