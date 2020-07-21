All apartments in Atlanta
793 Crestwell Cir South West

793 Crestwell Circle · No Longer Available
Location

793 Crestwell Circle, Atlanta, GA 30331
Mays

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
HOLIDAY SPECIAL! December Rent is Free!! Located in the desirable gated Cascades Subdivision. Move-In Ready! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome. Bright open floorplan! Open kitchen has an eat-in kitchen with black appliances. Spacious Living/Dining area w/ access to a rear patio. Spacious master w/ large closets and garden tub. Secondary bedroom is spacious w/ ample closet space. On-site amenities include swimming pool, club house, playground & picnic area. Schedule a viewing today! 404-609-1929, Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 793 Crestwell Cir South West have any available units?
793 Crestwell Cir South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 793 Crestwell Cir South West have?
Some of 793 Crestwell Cir South West's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 793 Crestwell Cir South West currently offering any rent specials?
793 Crestwell Cir South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 793 Crestwell Cir South West pet-friendly?
No, 793 Crestwell Cir South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 793 Crestwell Cir South West offer parking?
No, 793 Crestwell Cir South West does not offer parking.
Does 793 Crestwell Cir South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 793 Crestwell Cir South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 793 Crestwell Cir South West have a pool?
Yes, 793 Crestwell Cir South West has a pool.
Does 793 Crestwell Cir South West have accessible units?
No, 793 Crestwell Cir South West does not have accessible units.
Does 793 Crestwell Cir South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 793 Crestwell Cir South West does not have units with dishwashers.
