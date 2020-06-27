All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM

790 Piedmont Avenue NE

790 Piedmont Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

790 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful sun-filled end unit townhome in gated community close to Piedmont Park. Unit is upgraded with interior staircase from garage, finished terrace level tiled den/office with french doors to fenced-in patio, and half bath on main floor. Gourmet open kitchen with cherry stain cabinets, granite countertops, island w/5 gas burner cook top, stainless steel appliances, butler's pantry, and wine rack. Living room w/gas log fireplace, separate dining area, sun room. Refinished hardwoods on 2 levels, 3 Juliet balconies w/arched transoms, upstairs skylight, 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 Piedmont Avenue NE have any available units?
790 Piedmont Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 790 Piedmont Avenue NE have?
Some of 790 Piedmont Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790 Piedmont Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
790 Piedmont Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 Piedmont Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 790 Piedmont Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 790 Piedmont Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 790 Piedmont Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 790 Piedmont Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 790 Piedmont Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 Piedmont Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 790 Piedmont Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 790 Piedmont Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 790 Piedmont Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 790 Piedmont Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 790 Piedmont Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
