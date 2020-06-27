790 Piedmont Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful sun-filled end unit townhome in gated community close to Piedmont Park. Unit is upgraded with interior staircase from garage, finished terrace level tiled den/office with french doors to fenced-in patio, and half bath on main floor. Gourmet open kitchen with cherry stain cabinets, granite countertops, island w/5 gas burner cook top, stainless steel appliances, butler's pantry, and wine rack. Living room w/gas log fireplace, separate dining area, sun room. Refinished hardwoods on 2 levels, 3 Juliet balconies w/arched transoms, upstairs skylight, 1 car garage.