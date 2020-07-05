790 Celeste Lane

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/620f7cb068 ---- Three story Townhome in Gated community in the Cascade area. Large open main level with kitchen open to great room with fireplace. Deck off main level. Spacious bedrooms. Garage and extra room on entry level. Swim/sidewalk community. Convenient to interstate and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
