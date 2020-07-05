All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:47 AM

790 Celeste Lane

790 Celeste Lane SW · No Longer Available
Location

790 Celeste Lane SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Mays

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/620f7cb068 ---- Three story Townhome in Gated community in the Cascade area. Large open main level with kitchen open to great room with fireplace. Deck off main level. Spacious bedrooms. Garage and extra room on entry level. Swim/sidewalk community. Convenient to interstate and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 Celeste Lane have any available units?
790 Celeste Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 790 Celeste Lane have?
Some of 790 Celeste Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790 Celeste Lane currently offering any rent specials?
790 Celeste Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 Celeste Lane pet-friendly?
No, 790 Celeste Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 790 Celeste Lane offer parking?
Yes, 790 Celeste Lane offers parking.
Does 790 Celeste Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 790 Celeste Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 Celeste Lane have a pool?
Yes, 790 Celeste Lane has a pool.
Does 790 Celeste Lane have accessible units?
No, 790 Celeste Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 790 Celeste Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 790 Celeste Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

